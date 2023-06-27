Non-profit, Home Depot team up to rehab Garden City home

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday local non-profit, Garden City Housing Team, teamed up with the Home Depot to provide some much-needed upgrades to a home in Garden City.

This home was one of six selected out of nearly 100 applicants to receive help from a Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) grant from the state.

The home owner has lived in Garden City her entire life.

Her current home was built by her father and passed on to her when he died.

She is now a widow and over the years, the home has fallen into disrepair.

Every day maintenance became too much to keep up with and she couldn’t afford to hire someone to fix the problems.

So, she applied and was accepted for the CHIP GRANT Rehab Project with the Garden City Housing Team, but even with that, there was still more work to be done.

That’s where The Home Depot Foundation stepped in.

Through a grant, the Foundation was able to help the homeowner get new floors and windows, kitchen cabinets, a new HVAC system, paint and new fixtures in her home.

On Tuesday, Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, came together to put some finishing touches on the outside of the home.

The volunteers will cleared the overgrown yard, installed a retaining wall and close off the yard from the parking area, planted flowers, mowed and completed other general landscaping to create a more enjoyable space.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to the Garden City Housing Team to help with future projects click here.

