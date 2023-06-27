Sky Cams
Over $129 million budget to go into effect on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Fiscal year 2024 is set to start in just a few days on July 1st, meaning that new $129.95 million budget will go into effect on Hilton Head Island.

“There are six funds that make up those $130 million, the majority of those funds, of course, is operating,” said Marc Orlando, the Hilton Head Island town manager.

Once overhead costs like employee salaries are taken care of, the rest of that money will go toward an island improvement program, storm water/drainage projects, and housing among other things. The budget as a whole is $10 million more than last year’s, the town manager says that’s because revenues are up.

“We have put a $250 fee per rental unit as a permit fee, this is the first full year and those revenues are projected to be $1.8 million dollars.”

He says on top of that the books inside town hall have seen more money from hospitality taxes and business licenses this year than the one before. Orlando says there are concrete plans for where these increased funds will go, spread out around the island in an attempt to improve different aspects of it.

“Definitely park investment, roadway safety investment, pathway intersection, some facility work, definitely some improvements at our beach parks - we’re excited about that.”

This budget works hand in hand with another document to dictate what happens here on the island each and every year. That is called the Strategic Action Plan.

