Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rotary Club of Savannah officially has a new president.

Former Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach was officially sworn in today, taking over for outgoing president Trip Tollison.

The Rotary Club has been in place for 108 years, working to improve commercial traffic flow on the Savannah River, complete the road to Tybee Island, build bridges and more.

DeLoach says in his new role, he wants to prioritize education and making sure kids in local schools don’t fall behind.

“Literacy is probably the key - it is the key for us as far as this group coming in now. We want to see if we can’t move that needle somewhat and work with the school board and see how we can help those kids that need the help.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges
New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old

Latest News

Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president
Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president
Fireworks show generic
LIST: Fourth of July events throughout the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah
Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah
Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah
Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah