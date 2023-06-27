Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rotary Club of Savannah officially has a new president.

Former Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach was officially sworn in today, taking over for outgoing president Trip Tollison.

The Rotary Club has been in place for 108 years, working to improve commercial traffic flow on the Savannah River, complete the road to Tybee Island, build bridges and more.

DeLoach says in his new role, he wants to prioritize education and making sure kids in local schools don’t fall behind.

“Literacy is probably the key - it is the key for us as far as this group coming in now. We want to see if we can’t move that needle somewhat and work with the school board and see how we can help those kids that need the help.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.