Savannah Mayor Van Johnson calling for folks to celebrate Fourth of July safely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The July 4th holiday weekend follows a violent month in Savannah.

Three deadly shootings are currently being investigated by police and with thousands expected in the Hostess city this weekend.

Leaders are calling for people to celebrate safely.

This is a call we hear from city leaders around this time of year with the mayor saying celebratory gunfire can make an already busy weekend more difficult for police.

He says celebratory gunfire can cause the city’s ShotSpotter system to become overwhelmed which causes law enforcement to have problems figuring out what exactly is going on.

Mayor Johnson added that celebratory gunfire can also unintentionally injure others.

“You might be shooting in the air without any regard for the lessons that we’ve learned about gravity. When you shoot in the air, that projectile might come down two blocks away. It might come down on somebody’s house. It might come down on somebody’s car . It might come down on somebody’s head.”

After last Independence Day...WTOC reported on several reports of damaged property from celebratory gunfire.

The mayor did say that fireworks will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

He called on parents to make sure their kids are celebrating safely to avoid any injuries.

