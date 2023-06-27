Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on recent rise in deadly shootings

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Safety is front and center in Savannah with a recent rise in deadly shootings.

In the last week two have been reported after only one other homicide case opened earlier this year.

In one of the recent cases a man shot to death at a Downtown Savannah convenience store on Abercorn Street Thursday.

Another man was killed in what police are calling a domestic-related shooting in West Savannah Monday.

Those two, separate cases marking the second and third deadly shootings the Hostess City has seen so far this year.

We’re hearing from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson who says they expected to see a rise in violent crime during this season.

“We know that during the summer there is a spike in homicides. We have too many guns in this community. They’re too available. When temperatures are hot, tempers get short, and unfortunately beefs are carried out through very, very violent means,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The mayor says city leaders are sticking to the plan they came into summer with.

Some efforts to crack down on crime have been the 100 days of Summer effort - that’s aimed at getting young people involved in city programs.

They also stepped up patrols in neighborhoods that saw more violent crime in the first months of the year.

Even with the recent rise homicides are down from this time last year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges

Latest News

Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit system increasing electric vehicles and service adjustments
THE News at 5:30
Chatham Area Transit system increasing electric vehicles and service adjustments
THE News at 5:30
School district plans to build new high school in Bulloch County
Tybee Island
Tybee Island leaders prepare for July 4th weekend