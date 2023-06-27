Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on recent rise in deadly shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Safety is front and center in Savannah with a recent rise in deadly shootings.

In the last week two have been reported after only one other homicide case opened earlier this year.

In one of the recent cases a man shot to death at a Downtown Savannah convenience store on Abercorn Street Thursday.

Another man was killed in what police are calling a domestic-related shooting in West Savannah Monday.

Those two, separate cases marking the second and third deadly shootings the Hostess City has seen so far this year.

We’re hearing from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson who says they expected to see a rise in violent crime during this season.

“We know that during the summer there is a spike in homicides. We have too many guns in this community. They’re too available. When temperatures are hot, tempers get short, and unfortunately beefs are carried out through very, very violent means,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The mayor says city leaders are sticking to the plan they came into summer with.

Some efforts to crack down on crime have been the 100 days of Summer effort - that’s aimed at getting young people involved in city programs.

They also stepped up patrols in neighborhoods that saw more violent crime in the first months of the year.

Even with the recent rise homicides are down from this time last year.

