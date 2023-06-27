Sky Cams
SCCPSS board holds public hearing to discuss 2023 millage rate impacts on property taxes

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School board wants to let property owners know how their taxes could be affected by their tentative millage rate for the upcoming school year.

The budget is up about $100 million from last year and, although the millage rate stays the same, officials say property taxes will still rise because of the increases in home values.

A small group of property owners joined board members for a hearing Monday night to let the board know that they are upset about the possible tax increases facing their community.

Glenn Wood was one of the only people in the crowd and he says these increases are putting some people in his community at risk of losing their homes.

“I can tell you about minorities and lower income people and middle income people, who are being taxed out of their property. And everyone talks about well one day it will happen, but it’s happening today,” said Wood.

Those living in Chatham County can expect to see a 10% increase in their property taxes.

Roger Moss, president of the school board, says there are multiple reasons behind these increases like new mandates from the state and raises for teachers.

“Addition to the salaries for teachers, only covered some of our teachers and we didn’t feel that it was fair to only do that, so we have to cover all of our teachers,” said Moss.

Wood says he grew up in this community and thinks there are other ways the school system should try to get this revenue… other than taking it from people who can’t afford it.

“Whether you raise the value of the property, that increases the tax, whether you raise the millage rate, the result of those people, it’s still dollars, and it’s still dollars they don’t have. And you’re hurting the lower income people,” Wood.

Moss says he gets where people like Wood are coming from but says not much can be done if the public isn’t willing to provide their opinions.

“I understand that, but I would also encourage them to start showing up for meetings. I really would like to see this room filled,” said Moss.

If you are interested in sharing your thoughts on this to school board members, there is set to be another board meeting on July 12th at 11 a.m.

Officials say they don’t want to make a decision without community input.

