School district plans to build new high school in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The proposed plan calls for, not expanding the current Southeast Bulloch High, but building a new one much larger.

The district’s plan is to build a school that would hold at least 2,500 students but could expand to 3,000...twice the size of the current campus.

School superintendent Charles Wilson says they’re adapting to the anticipated growth in the Southern part of the county due to Hyundai and it’s supplier companies. Superintendent Wilson says building a new school is their best option.

“Looking down the road, 2040...2050, because once we build that school...we’ll have to focus our attention on other facilities in the Southeast Bulloch area as well as the rest of Bulloch County,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

Under the plan, Southeast Bulloch Middle School would move into the high school.

The middle school would become an upper elementary for Brooklet, Stilson and Nevils and make those three lower elementary only.

