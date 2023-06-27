Tybee Island leaders prepare for July 4th weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee leaders are preparing for a busy holiday weekend around the corner.

The main thing on their mind is safety as Tybee Island has had one death and about a dozen ocean rescues this year.

Tybee Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick says there were six rescues in the area near the jetties just last Thursday alone while what he believes was a field trip taking place. He wants everyone to do what they can to stay safe.

“People just, they start somewhere on the beach where they don’t see the jetties and the rocks and the tide carries them, or they’re swimming in that area and they get caught up in it.”

It will be all hands-on deck for Tybee Fire crews this weekend for the Fourth of July weekend. As safety concerns rise, Chief Kitchens says they are always watching the north and south end of the beach closely. He also wants visitors to be vigilant.

“We just say know your limitations. When swimming, you don’t know these currents out here. Our guards know these currents. The residents that have been here know these currents, but the rip tides are serious and if you can’t recognize it and you get in it, it can be an issue. I don’t advise swimming in the ocean at nighttime. First of all, there’s no guards on duty after that. We can’t see anything,” Chief Jeremy Kendrick said.

Lifeguard Ben Rahimitavar says they typically have 5 to 10 lifeguards on the beach depending on the day. This weekend they will 12 lifeguards working longer shifts to pair with fire rescue.

He encourages visitors and residents who can’t swim to avoid going more than chest level in the water.

“We can’t babysit people, but we can try to help as many people as we can. Knowing your limits, watching out for yourself, knowing don’t go swimming if you can’t swim,” Ben Rahimitavar said.

He says last year on the Fourth of July lifeguards were out until around 7 p.m.

