Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after being pulled from the water on Tybee Island.

According to the City of Tybee Island, at 8:51 p.m. Tybee Island Fire Rescue responded to a call near the north end jetties for swimmers in trouble.

Tybee Island Fire Rescue pulled a man and a woman from the water. The woman was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where she died.

