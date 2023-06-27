Woman taken to hospital after being pulled from water by Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is in the hospital after being pulled from the water by Tybee Island.

According to the City of Tybee Island, at 8:51 p.m. Tybee Island Fire Rescue responded to a call near the north end jetties for swimmers in trouble.

Tybee Island Fire Rescue pulled two women from the water. One woman was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.