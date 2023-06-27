Sky Cams
Woman taken to hospital after being pulled from water by Tybee Island

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is in the hospital after being pulled from the water by Tybee Island.

According to the City of Tybee Island, at 8:51 p.m. Tybee Island Fire Rescue responded to a call near the north end jetties for swimmers in trouble.

Tybee Island Fire Rescue pulled two women from the water. One woman was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

