19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Bluffton on June 21st.

19-year-old Juan Daniel Moctezuma was arrested Monday at a relative’s home at around 9:30 p.m. in the Shady Glen neighborhood.

Moctezuma is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

At about 3 p.m. on Jun 21st, Bluffton Police officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Goethe Road and Bluffton Parkway. A home in the first block of Goethe Road was damaged from bullets. No one in the home was injured.

According to Bluffton Police, investigators recovered bullet casings and surveillance footage. They also interviewed several witnesses.

The investigation resulted in issuing an arrest warrant for Moctezuma.

Moctezuma is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

