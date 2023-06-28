Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night murder on St. Helena Island

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a St. Helena Island man.

Deputies responded to the area of Harbor Breeze Drive around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunfire in the area. They say the person who initially called 911 reported hearing gunfire and then noticed a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

Deputies found a man dead in the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say this is an active investigation and more details could be released later. Anyone with information should call Sergeant Snider at 843.255.3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111 it you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
David Riley
Hinesville Police locate missing 5-year-old
New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old
Spencer Robins
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder of Bryan Co. woman

Latest News

Keeping your air conditioner running this summer
Caring for the homeless community during hot weather
Air conditioner
Keeping your air conditioner running this summer
With that heat that we're seeing, a big concern community leaders have is for the homeless...
Caring for the homeless community during hot weather