Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night murder on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a St. Helena Island man.

Deputies responded to the area of Harbor Breeze Drive around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunfire in the area. They say the person who initially called 911 reported hearing gunfire and then noticed a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

Deputies found a man dead in the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say this is an active investigation and more details could be released later. Anyone with information should call Sergeant Snider at 843.255.3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111 it you wish to remain anonymous.

