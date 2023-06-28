Caring for the homeless community during hot weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the heat we’re seeing, a big concern community leaders have is for the homeless population, and how to keep those folks safe in high temperatures.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) is keeping up those partnerships with area organizations so they can refer people to places where they can stay cool.

They’re in partnership with the Salvation Army, Union Mission Day Center, the Family Promise Day Center, and the Come as You Are Day Center, just to name a few.

Those places have air conditioning, and some of them also help other basic needs, like taking a shower, getting new clothing, and access to other supportive services.

A big part of helping the homeless population, Murray says, is also helping people keep hydrated, which is something the CSAH relies on community assistance to do.

“We can use the community’s help in providing us with water, the Liquid IV water, Gatorade, Powerade, cooling towels, flip-flops, small umbrellas, just really small things that the unsheltered can keep on their person,” said Stacey Murray, Senior Director of Operations with CSAH.

If that’s something that you feel you can help with, you can always get in contact with the CSAH to donate supplies by giving them a call at 912.790.3400. You can also learn more on their website.

