Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Coastal Empire leaders discuss cutting carbon pollution

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community leaders from the Coastal Empire gathered Tuesday to talk about cutting carbon pollution.

It was in response to a new Environmental Protection Agency plan that specifically addresses pollution from power plants.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says power plants are the second leading source of climate pollution in the country.

Alderman Nick Palumbo spoke at Tuesday’s conference saying not only will using clean energy help the environment, but it could also keep utility costs lower for consumers.

“It saves money and it’s more efficient. You’re not dependent on foreign oil anymore and those market energy fluctuations that we’ve seen at the gas pump that you’re not going to experience when you’re dependent on local, clean energy. So it just makes sense, it’s great for our environment too but its time to get the rest of the country on board and help. accelerate these investments to make sure they can enjoy the progress as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
David Riley
Hinesville Police locate missing 5-year-old
New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro

Latest News

Coastal Empire leaders discuss cutting carbon pollution
Coastal Empire leaders discuss cutting carbon pollution
GCHT & Team Depot work on Garden City home
Non-profit, Home Depot team up to rehab Garden City home
Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president
Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president
Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president
Rotary Club of Savannah swears in new president