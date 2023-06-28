Coastal Empire leaders discuss cutting carbon pollution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community leaders from the Coastal Empire gathered Tuesday to talk about cutting carbon pollution.

It was in response to a new Environmental Protection Agency plan that specifically addresses pollution from power plants.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says power plants are the second leading source of climate pollution in the country.

Alderman Nick Palumbo spoke at Tuesday’s conference saying not only will using clean energy help the environment, but it could also keep utility costs lower for consumers.

“It saves money and it’s more efficient. You’re not dependent on foreign oil anymore and those market energy fluctuations that we’ve seen at the gas pump that you’re not going to experience when you’re dependent on local, clean energy. So it just makes sense, it’s great for our environment too but its time to get the rest of the country on board and help. accelerate these investments to make sure they can enjoy the progress as well.

