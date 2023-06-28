Darien community teams up to memorialize those buried at Upper Mill Cemetery

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update trying to bring dignity to more than 2300 unmarked graves in Darien is almost done.

Earlier this year, the City of Darien paid for ground-penetrating radar to identify any unmarked graves at Upper Mill Cemetery.

They expected to find maybe a couple hundred but discovered 2,335. After finding out exactly how many there were community members teamed up to properly memorialize those buried there.

Organizers say they’ve made considerable progress in less than about two months. There’s only around 900 gravesites that are still left to be marked and a majority of that will be taken care of this weekend.

In the weeks since the discovery of the gravesites, they’ve been marked with orange flags.

Now, most of them are marked with a permanent metal marker. So that their burial site can be recognized for years to come.

Darien City Councilman Bubba Skeen says they’ll be placing 500 additional markers this weekend only leaving 400 of the more than 2300 still unmarked.

It’s all been made possible through donations from the community raising more than $12,000 on GoFundMe since May 9.

Skeen says the outpouring of support for the project has been incredible to see and serves as a reminder of the importance of this project.

“You have to be out there, and you feel it once you walk on those grounds. From the moment I walked there to this Saturday when I go there, I know how close we are to finishing what we started,” Darien City Councilman Bubba Skeen said.

This map now sits in Darien City Hall each white square represents a gravesite in the 5 and a half-acre cemetery.

A permanent reminder of the souls buried at Upper Mill.

If you’d like to volunteer, they’ll be out here placing those 500 additional markers at 9 a.m. Saturday at Upper Mill Cemetery.

