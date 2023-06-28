Father and son make family business work for each other

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sons often follow in their fathers footsteps, especially when when it is into a family business.

Their partnership is familiar, but unintentional.

“It was kind of here’s an idea, here’s an opportunity, let’s go for it.

That decision came 12 years ago, when Paul Childers was changing directions and Michael Childers was just forging one. When father and son took a chance on a start-up - and on each other.

“We looked at the concept, saw how it was done, tasted the product and then got in the car and said what do you think?” Paul Childers said.

And just like that, the Childers were in the pizza business that was also a family business, opening the first franchises in the Your Pie chain outside of Athens.

Paul and Michael have operated the shops in Sand Fly and Pooler since 2011.

“There was no choice for us just because I had done two or three other businesses before, and I think at the time, I was in my early 50s. So, it was kind of like, man, I’m going to need some help.

And that help came from as close by, with Michael becoming a partner and equal in one of the companies he had always watched his dad build.

“I’m much more of a hands-on individual, I’m the fixer from the repairman to staffing to dos and don’ts, I think dad brings more of the creative side of things, more of the financial understandings of what we should and shouldn’t do,” Michael Childers said.

“I’ve learned a lot from him and I hope he’s learned a little something from me. It just gives us a little something that bonds us. And it’s been successful.

The key to success for the Childers has been placing their relationship above profits.

“It’s a unique experience, the family dynamics, right? It’s fun at the end of the day at least you know everyone has each other’s backs and that’s a good thing.

“I’ll tell you, you do run through your bumps in the road because it can be stressful, certainly. But I think being able to listen to each other and feed back and forth off of each other’s ideas and how do you think you saw that and how do you see it? It’s been wonderful.

“I feel like family businesses are usually a lot harder on each other than your typical operation because at the end of the day, you still got to go home with each other or at least pick up the phone the next time. You can’t just walk away.”

Paul and Michael have both been on Your Pie’s national advisory board and also created a “cheese Krystal pizza’' that the entire chain put on their menu.

