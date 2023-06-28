Sky Cams
Hinesville Police searching for missing 5-year-old

David Riley
David Riley(Hinesville Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is searching for missing 5-year-old David Riley.

David was last seen in the area of Regency Park Apartments off of Sandy Run Drive in Hinesville.

Hinesville Police says, “the child’s mother is ill and based on our last report, David may be in or near a ditch.”

If you have any information or know David’s family, please contact the Hinesville Police Department at (912) 368-8211 ext. 9

