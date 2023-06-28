How to beat the heat in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t noticed, it’s getting hot outside. Sweltering heat is gripping much of the south.

Savannah is no stranger to hot weather but with this being the first heat spell of the year people are doing all they can to stay cool.

With the mercury rising and the sun beating down many are looking to escape the sweltering temps.

“We’ve been really lucky to have the most mild spring and summer solstice hit and it was like, bam it’s hot,” Savannah local Niki Koutsaris said.

Niki Koutsaris brought her 18-month-old to this splash pad at Forsyth Park one of eight spray pools available in Savannah, according to the city’s Recreation and Leisure Services.

“This is like the best way to spend the morning beating the heat,” Koutsaris said.

Many locals like Koutsaris say they’re used to the heat but those visiting are looking for a break.

“Going in and out, but not staying continuously in the sun I think is good counsel. It’s manageable but you do have to take caution,” Visiting from Maryland Robert Wingfield said.

With heat indexes expected to be in the 100′s this weekend the Coastal Health District is urging people to limit outdoor time to the early morning or evening hours drink more fluids when it’s hot and west loose-fitting clothing if you are out in midday heat.

The health department also says to look out for signs of heat illness. They say if you are working or exercising outside and heat starts to make your heart pound and gasping for breath, stop what you’re doing and get into a cool area.

And with thousands expected to be outside for Independence Day in Savannah this weekend many say the heat comes with the celebrations.

“I guess it’s that time of year. With the fireworks, the heat comes with it. It’s part of the reality,” Visiting from Maryland Robert Wingfield said.

Many now looking to beat the heat as we head into the holiday weekend.

