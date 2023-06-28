Jamie’s Wednesday Forecast 06-28-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure is in control, and it’s a dry, cooler air mass sliding in from the northwest, so we really don’t have a big difference between the actual temperatures and the feels like temperatures today. We’re just a few degrees above 91°, that is the average this time of year, and as of 3pm, some cities including Statesboro, Tybee, Baxley, hadn’t reached 90° yet! So we celebrate the small stuff, because we’re preparing you for our first heat wave of the year heading into the Fourth of July Weekend!

Temperatures near 8:35pm sunset will be near 86°.

Daybreak Thursday 72° maybe an upper 60 for Hampton, Sylvania, Portal, but they’ll be gone soon. Afternoon high 94 for Savannah and Bluffton, 90° for the beaches and we’ll starting feeling just a few degrees warmer as the dewpoints will be a few degrees warmer.

Friday: 73/94 a few extra clouds and feels like temperatures will teeter near 100°.

First Alert for Saturday and Sunday due to heat indices rising to 105° for several hours during the afternoon and potentially 110° on Sunday. We’ve also extended the First Alert for Monday with feels like temps 105-111°. Saturday: 74/96 mix of sun and clouds. Sunday: 76/98 sunny then 30% chance of late afternoon storms.

Monday: 75/96 mix of sun and clouds, isolated rain changes.

Fourth of July! 75/95 and a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MARINE... Through tonight: No marine concerns with winds 10 knots or less and seas 3 feet or less. Thursday through Monday: Southerly flow will persist as high pressure remains in control. Winds will average 15 kt or less with seas 2-4 feet.

It doesn’t look like any record highs are in danger except for Sunday, but warm starts could break record “high mins”.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.