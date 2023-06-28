Jeff Davis jury finds man guilty of possession with intent to distribute

JEFF DAVIS, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute by a Jeff Davis jury.

Police say a Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped a vehicle on Uvalda Highway for a headlight violation.

Avery Mondell Davis, 39, was the driver of the vehicle and a co-defendant was the passenger.

According to police, Davis’ license was suspended and his car was uninsured. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the Deputy smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the person of Davis.

Davis was searched and a misdemeanor amount of suspected marijuana was found. While Davis was being detained, the co-defendant exited the vehicle carrying a black plastic bag.

When confronted and questioned by the deputy, the co-defendant handed him the black plastic bag, which contained a substance later identified by a GBI forensic chemist as being 39.060 grams of marijuana bagged in three separate baggies along with a digital scale.

Statements made by Davis at the scene and later at the detention center implicated him as the owner of the bag and its contents.

At trial, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Investigator testified about the factors that he considered when determining Davis’ intent to distribute the drugs, which included the quantity of the drug (more than an ounce of marijuana), the presence of a digital scale, and the packaging of the drug into separate bags.

The co-defendant, who had pled guilty to a lesser-included charge of Possession Greater than an Ounce, was called to testify by Davis’ defense attorney.

Officials say she claimed sole ownership of the marijuana on the stand; however, when pressed during questioning, did not have any specific details about the origination of the marijuana and incorrectly listed the contents of the black plastic bag.

The jury ultimately found her statement not to be credible and Davis was convicted of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

Assistant District Attorney Hunter Smith prosecuted the case in Jeff Davis County Superior Court, and was able to introduce Davis’ prior convictions for Sale of Cocaine and Sale of Marijuana as evidence of his intent to possess and distribute controlled substances.

Davis was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years to serve.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.