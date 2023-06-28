Jewish Educational Alliance increases security protocols as antisemitic incidents rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Anti-Defamation League says from 2021 to 2022, Georgia had an increase of more than 60% in antisemitic incidents.

Leaders at the Jewish Educational Alliance are making changes to protect members as the number of antisemitic incidents appear to be happening more frequently.

They say it’s a necessary action to take.

“Well the Jewish Community has been forced to take a much more defensive stand,” said Adam Solender, the CEO of the Jewish Educational Alliance.

Adam Solender, the CEO of the Jewish Educational Alliance, says part of that defensive stand includes bullet proof windows, limiting access to the building, and higher security training.

“We’re in a community center, where we have hundreds and hundreds of people coming in, almost on an hourly basis.”

A lot of those people, Solender says, are children which is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly.

“We may have upwards of 380 to 400 children here everyday. We have the ultimate responsibility for their safety. They bring them to us safe, we have to return it to them safe.”

That’s something that father John Brennan says he’s grateful for.

“We feel like the community is really strong here, so we have felt safe and secure. The fingerprinting to let the doors open has also made me feel confident that we’re all working together,” said Brennan.

And his daughter Piper… also loves it.

“I like it a lot,” said Piper.

When asked, “do you feel safe when you’re here?”

Piper said, “yes.”

Solender says the Jewish Educational Alliance is hosting a series of security sessions that are open to the public where you can learn how to keep yourself as safe as possible in any situation.

