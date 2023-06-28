Judge to make decision this week if attorneys representing Beach family will be removed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The attorneys for the Parker’s Corporation are attempting to get the attorneys representing Mallory Beach’s family dismissed from the case.

Judge Daniel Hall said after listening to arguments on Wednesday that he’ll have a decision by end of day Friday.

Beach died in a 2019 boat wreck. The boat was being driven drunk by Paul Murdaugh, the since murdered son of Alex Murdaugh.

Investigators say Paul purchased the alcohol underage at a Parker’s convenience store just hours earlier. In recent months, Parker’s tried to be separated from the rest of the defendants in Beach’s wrongful death settlement, led by attorneys Mark Tinsley and Tabor Vaux.

As we await a decision on whether or not those attorney’s will be dismissed from the wrongful death case, we’re getting closer to the start of this civil trial set for mid-August.

