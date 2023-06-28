Sky Cams
LIVE PERFORMANCE: Acoustic Office

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a concert experience this Fourth of July weekend, that promises to deliver a high-energy sound, the event will be right here in Savannah.

A group that fuses global music with an American sensibility--blending classical, jazz, and tango called Acoustic Office joins us now to share a glimpse into what you can expect during their show.

