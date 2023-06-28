McIntosh Co. woman opens sober living home for women in Townsend

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A McIntosh County woman has opened a sober living home for women in Townsend.

WTOC originally brought you her story in 2020 and now, after three years of hard work, her center for women recovering from addiction is now a reality.

Linda Hornby owner of Angelica’s House of Hope and Recovery is finally able to walk through the halls of the sober living home she now owns.

“We are a sober residence for woman who are trying to stay sober and be in recovery in a safe environment.”

It’s an idea that’s very personal for Hornby she says her own daughter battled addiction for years until a home like this one got her on a path to recovery.

Her daughter is now the home’s namesake.

“My reason why… was to help save someone else’s daughter. My daughter is doing really well, she’s 10 years into addiction, and two years into recovery, so that’s awesome,” Linda Hornby said.

At full capacity, Angelica’s House of Hope can house up to 12 women. Hornby says it’s all part of her goal of helping others.

“It’s all about changing lives that’s why I’m doing this. My reason why is to change someone’s life.”

Hornby works at the home full-time and helps her residents get to therapy and doctor’s appointments, addiction meetings, and anything else they need during their recovery. It’s a place for them to stay after they’ve already received initial medical attention.

“The McIntosh community is in dire need of any type of rehab or drug support. There’s many women out here who are addicted and have nowhere to go.”

The center teaches life skills like how to write a check, cooking, and sewing.

They’ll also soon have animals like alpacas on premises in addition to this pup who already lives there all as a comfort to the women who live there.

“My daughter, when she was in rehab, she said to me ‘mom, the one thing I missed was holding a puppy. I couldn’t’ see my family, I couldn’t talk to anyone… All I wanted to do was to hold a little puppy.’ That’s what gave me the idea of a cuddle barn where the girls can just go sit with the animals.”

Now the home has its first residents making their commitment to staying sober.

