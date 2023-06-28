Sky Cams
Our hot stretch of weather continues!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm weather continues through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

For Wednesday, the morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the low to mid 70s. Some inland areas could briefly drop to the upper 60s. The light northwesterly breeze will help keep us feeling just a bit cooler compared to Tuesday afternoon, but it’ll still be a hot one. Heat index values will still be near 90 degrees at sunset.

Thursday will be a similar day with heat index values close to 100 once again during the afternoon.

Slight rain chances return Friday through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days as heat index values are expected to surpass 105 degrees during the afternoons. A Heat Index Advisory will he possible this weekend!

Rain chances remain slight this weekend, increasing a bit heading into next week. No reason to cancel any weekend plans at this time.  Highs will remain in the mid 90s during this time.

Tropical Update:

The remnants of Cindy continue to move north and have a low-end chance at redeveloping toward the end of the week. We will not experience any impacts from this system. The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

