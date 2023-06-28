Overdose deaths double from what was seen last year in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 47 people have died from overdosing so far this year. That’s compared to 23 people from January to June of last year.

“It’s just sheer volume. We’re starting to see an enormous amount of an influx of Fentanyl into the area,” said Mike Sarhatt, the CNT director.

The Chatham Counter Narcotics Team says they majority of the people dying from drugs are in their early 20s to 30s.

They’re worried that the age range keeps getting younger nationally.

“We have lost individuals here in the county that were the high school age.”

The best way Sarhatt feels we can get ahead of this epidemic is education, especially for teenagers.

Sarhatt says he’s been to about 10 schools during the past school year presenting to middle and high schoolers in public and private to share how dangerous drug use can be.

“The more we can educate our youth and give them the facts and the evidence and let them make their own decisions. You would hope they would make the right decision and that’s how we’re going to turn the tide in the long run.”

They also have a few new initiates up their sleeve thanks to federal money.

They secured more than $400,000 on Friday. They hope to pay for a three year certification program for six counselors in the public school system. They are also creating an educational awareness trailer geared towards parents with that money.

“We’re going to mock it up as a teenager’s bedroom. Then we’re going to put all the tell, tell signs that the average parent probably wouldn’t think twice about and then some of the hiding spots and just some other stuff, the red flags.”

He hopes to have that trailer ready to take to PTA meetings, businesses and events by September.

