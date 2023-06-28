Sky Cams
Plan to demolition buildings near Forsyth Park denied by Historic Preservation Commission

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The demolition of some buildings that would have cleared the way for a new office complex near Forsyth Park has been denied.

The Historic Preservation Commission voted down the plan to clear the buildings just hours ago.

Committee members voted down the demolition saying that the buildings each have historic value.

The three owners of five buildings near Forsyth Park’s southwest corner on Whitaker Street and West Park Ave wanted to demolish the buildings.

One of those owners said the plan was to tear down the properties so they could build a new office complex there with underground parking space.

He said that the complex would give downtown business much needed office space and would help alleviate parking concerns near Forsyth Park.

“This area of the park has been tragically underdeveloped. When you go two, three blocks away, there’s not much. We feel that by putting economic activity and opportunity here that it will help the folks that are here and the folks that want to invest in this neighborhood,” said David Paddison, the president of Sterling Seacrest Partners.

Much of the argument during Wednesday’s meeting centered on whether these buildings were contributing resources meaning they should be protected based on their historical significance.

Ultimately the committee said these buildings should be saved including one that houses Campbell and Sons...a funeral home serving Black Savannahians.

“The combination of the significance and uniqueness of these structures and their rarity, and how many we’ve lost, the public comments, and the fact that denying the demolition of this building doesn’t preclude all of the potential that it could hold to satisfy the needs of our community.”

Two other buildings included in this plan were approved for demolition because committee staff say they don’t have any historical significance.

It’s not clear if property owners will move forward with the demo plans for those buildings since the other three buildings in the plan were denied for demolition.

The property owners have not released detailed plans for the office complex and parking structure.

