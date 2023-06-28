Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honors the legacy of Coach Joseph J. Turner

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honoring the legacy of a former coach Wednesday.

Woodville Thompkins High School will now have the name and a bronze bust of Coach Joseph J. Turner in it’s gymnasium.

Turner coached football, basketball and track in the 1960′s and 70′s and was named Georgia High School Coach of the year 7 times in his career.

He later became the athletic director before retiring in 1981.

The principal of Woodville-Tompkins says it was great to see everyone come out today and show their support.

“Having so many people being able to have so many people to come back and tell so many great stories. It really allows you to know and understand the role that educators and coaches play within the lives of people and for me personally, gave me hope and inspiration to continue to do my job just that much better because I know you can have that much of a positive impact on the lives of those who you work with,” Alfred McGuire said.

Turner was also a member of the Savannah State Hall of Fame and the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
David Riley
Hinesville Police locate missing 5-year-old
New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro

Latest News

Teddy bear lost at Statesboro farmer’s market reunited with girl
THE News at 5:30
How to beat the heat in Savannah
THE News at 5
Successful Savannah chef reflects on career
Mashama Bailey
Successful Savannah chef reflects on career