Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honors the legacy of Coach Joseph J. Turner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honoring the legacy of a former coach Wednesday.

Woodville Thompkins High School will now have the name and a bronze bust of Coach Joseph J. Turner in it’s gymnasium.

Turner coached football, basketball and track in the 1960′s and 70′s and was named Georgia High School Coach of the year 7 times in his career.

He later became the athletic director before retiring in 1981.

The principal of Woodville-Tompkins says it was great to see everyone come out today and show their support.

“Having so many people being able to have so many people to come back and tell so many great stories. It really allows you to know and understand the role that educators and coaches play within the lives of people and for me personally, gave me hope and inspiration to continue to do my job just that much better because I know you can have that much of a positive impact on the lives of those who you work with,” Alfred McGuire said.

Turner was also a member of the Savannah State Hall of Fame and the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame.

