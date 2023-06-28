Savannah pediatrician says number of teenagers vaping has gone up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CDC reports e-cigarette sales have climbed nearly 47% from 2020 to 2022 in the U-S.

Many teenagers using those disposable vapes are experiencing health concerns here in Savannah.

Compared to years past, more older teens are coming into exam rooms at Pediatric Associates of Savannah with lung infections. Doctors say it’s from using vapes.

Pediatrician Dr. Ben Spitalnick says they saw less teenagers vaping during the pandemic but that number has gone up. About 15% of high schoolers and about 3% of middle schoolers use e-cigarettes or vapes, according to Dr. Spitalnick.

He warns patients and their parents that nicotine found in vapes disrupts brain development and the effects can be long-lasting.

“Lung infections, are more importantly a chronic cough, is what we’re seeing in older teenagers usually based on the amount they’re using, how long they’ve been using it. The other problem is vaping leads to cigarette use, so sometimes they’re doing both,” said Dr. Spitalnick.

He encourages parents to keep a close eye on their teens, watch the people they are hanging around to make sure they aren’t using vapes.

