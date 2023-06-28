Successful Savannah chef reflects on career

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Grey Restaurant in Savannah is known for its southern food. Award winning Chef Mashama Bailey leads that team of culinary masters.

It’s hard to find a time when she isn’t in the kitchen. As a partner and chief executive chef, she’s hands on

Even as a child, cooking was Bailey’s passion.

“I had a lot of energy. I moved around a lot. I wasn’t the best in school so it’s a good opportunity for me to channel that energy positively and physically as well,” Bailey said.

Bailey has been trained in the finest schools and restaurants in America and around the world with some of the greatest chefs.

That, along with many years of hard work, has made her a force to be reckoned with. She was named “The Most Important Chef in America” by the Financial Times. She’s also a two-time James Beard Foundation Award Winner – bringing home the Best Chef Southeast and the Outstanding Chef awards.

“I think I am the first African American female chef to earn two James Beard awards,” Bailey said. “I am really proud and happy. I am excited that I have such a supportive team. could not do it without the staff here.”

Most recently, Bailey brought home Savannah Technical College’s Opportunity Award.

“It is everything. It is so special. I love that I have had the ability to make such a huge contribution and impact on the city, especially younger folks here that are cooking,” Bailey said. “I think that children who need a little bit more attention, they come to some fields like this because they get that tight knit family like atmosphere that help support their difference is there a different personalities creative strength, so I think it’s a really great way to channel the positive energy.”

Bailey said she wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the many women who influenced her career every step of the way.

“You know, the chef that introduced me to my business partner, she’s a woman. My mother, who really has that taste, can kind of tell me if something is too salty or if it needs to simmer a little longer. My grandmothers who raised children off nothing. It is such a beautiful well that I can pull from,” Bailey said. “I knew when I became an executive chef that I needed a safe place to pull from and I’m happy that I was able to channel that part of my life.”

She carries their spirit with her each day.

“Really what’s next for me and that next chapter is to settle in into what I’ve built and kind of pay it forward for the people who’ve been with me along the way and have committed so much it’s almost like it rains to them and let them kind of run with it get a little bit of shine out here,” Bailey said.

Bailey hopes her success will inspire young people to achieve their goals.

“As long as you give the time and dedication to something that you want to do, and you practice that you research it you can have it,” Bailey said. “We are fortunate enough to live in a country where you don’t have to come from means in order to create a good life for yourself. All those things matter but really you have to love what you’re doing and stay focused with it and it’s going to bring you everything in life that you desire.”

