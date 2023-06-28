Summer Science: Homemade Ice Cream

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham College and Career Academy students Sean Mahoney and Austyn Zerangue walk us through the steps to create vanilla ice cream using physical chemistry & items you can find around your home.

MATERIALS:

- Measuring spoons/cups

- Sugar

- Milk, heavy cream, or half-and-half

- Vanilla Extract

- Salt (Table or rock)

- Ice cubes

- 1 pint or sandwich sized Ziploc bags

- 1 Gallon-sized freezer bag

- Oven mitts or small towel

- Timer or clock

STEP ONE

- Inside small Ziploc bag place:

- One tablespoon of sugar

- 1/2 cup of milk, heavy whipping cream or half-and-half

- 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

- Seal the bag well

STEP TWO

- Inside Gallon-sized Ziploc bag place

- 4 cups of ice cubes

- 1/2 cup of salt

- Take small bag and place it inside the large bag with ice

- Seal both bags shut

STEP THREE

- Take over mitts (or wrap bag in towel) and shake the bag for 5 minutes

- Feel the small bag every few minutes while you shake it until it feels close to the consistency of ice cream

STEP FOUR

- EAT!

This demo allows you to witness physical chemistry in real time.

The salt lowers the freezing point of the ice, thus creating the ice cream.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.