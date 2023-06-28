Sky Cams
Teddy bear lost at Statesboro farmer’s market reunited with girl

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A teddy bear lost its owner at the Statesboro farmer’s market. Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

Crews from the Main Street Farmer’s Market found the bear in the children’s area outside the venue.

On Wednesday, 3-year-old Elaina Forrester got her bear back. Her mom has a 1-month-old baby and when they packed up to leave the market, they didn’t think about Elaina’s own baby. Then she saw our story on WTOC about the lost bear.

“It looked familiar. So, I did a quick run of the house and realized we didn’t have it. My husband said she’d been asking about it for a couple of nights. We just thought she had misplaced it,” Alexa Forrester said.

She said Elaina has been as good with her baby sister as she is with the bear. She’s thankful they found the bear for the whole family’s sake.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

