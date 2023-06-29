Sky Cams
4-year-old drowns at hotel pool in Glynn County

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 4-year-old child has died after drowning in a hotel pool in Glynn County on Tuesday.

Officers with the Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue arrived to the Days Inn on Warren Mason Blvd. at about 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, EMS personnel were performing CPR on the child.

According to police, CPR was also performed by a bystander who originally pulled the child out of the pool.

The child was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System where the child was pronounced dead.

GCPD detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

