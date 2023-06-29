Area off of Derenne and Waters Ave. experiencing water outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says an area off of Derenne Avenue and Waters Avenue is experiencing a water outage.

They say about 50 to 100 homes could be impacted. Crews are currently onsite working to restore service.

The city says a contractor who is not associated with the city was working to install fiber lines and hit a water line.

The outage is estimated to last for up to four hours.

