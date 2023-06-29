Beach safety tips ahead of busy July 4th weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands of people have already flocked to beaches in our area in anticipation of the July 4th weekend.

The beaches on Hilton Head are crowded, but one lifeguard said what he’s seeing right now is nothing compared to last Sunday. Of course, that it’s only going to get more and more crowded this coming holiday weekend.

With safety in mind, the head of Shore Beach Service was asked several safety questions.

He said you should swim parallel to the beach if caught in a rip current, and definitely look for a lifeguard if a family member gets lost.

“If people tend to kind of look on their own for a while that’s when they kind of end up being lost for sometimes half hour or hour, but if they come tell us right away we can get them back in five minutes,” Mike Wagner said.

He said that’s because they have 70 lifeguards out patrolling the island, a full staff for the days leading up to July 4th.

“The weekend itself is always one of our busiest weekends of the year so we get very geared up for it ready to go,” Wagner said.

The lifeguards for Shore Beach Service are placed strategically, so the more populated an area you’re in the more lifeguards will be around you.

The directors of beach patrol and public safety on Hilton Head also pointed out the dehydrating effects of alcohol, which is illegal on the beaches of Hilton Head.

The public safety director let me know that you should expect to see a consistent code enforcement presence throughout the weekend, as he says the crowds and their efforts to control them are only increasing for the holiday.

“May through August obviously we see a huge increase in our population on Hilton Head... a lot of visitors, a lot of people visiting our beaches which are pristine and we want to keep them that way. We have seen an increase in code enforcement activity especially when it comes to alcohol violations in between May and June,” said Bob Bromage, the director of public safety on Hilton Head Island.

He says for those alcohol violations the town takes an education approach, letting people know what they’ve done wrong, using official citations if need be.

