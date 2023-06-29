Construction on Tomochichi Courthouse impacting businesses on York St. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction on the Tomochichi Courthouse in Savannah continues nearly two years after it began.

This construction is something that often leads to road closures which puts a dent in foot traffic.

One business owner says he understands the need for the construction but is ready for it to be over.

John Miller is the director at Liquid Sands Gallery on York Street.

His store is located in the heart of construction putting a damper on his business.

“Clearly when days that the road is closed, foot traffic is noticeably down,” said Miller.

Right now, construction crews are working to make sure the Tomochichi Courthouse will be protected during hurricane season... work that forces York Street to be closed between Bull and Whitaker Street.

“Obviously road closures aren’t good for business, but the work does need to be done,” said Miller.

Miller says he supports the work being done but knows not to get his hopes up with it being done anytime soon.

“But of course with construction, there’s always going to be an X factor of some kind. I wouldn’t be surprised if the timeline continues to stretch out a bit,” said Miller.

A spokesperson for the General Services Administration says they’re working to update the timeline on when construction will be done but says the floor failure that happened back in April has affected the potential end date.

In the meantime, Miller says he’s been focusing on other ways to gain business.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand our market and get more visibility, and so when less people are coming in the door, we spend more time behind the scenes on our website.”

A spokesperson with the GSA also says that another road closure is expected on York Street in November.

They say this is when construction workers will be taking down the scaffolding and other protective materials that they are currently putting up.

