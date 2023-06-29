Sky Cams
Doctors don’t testify at pre-trial hearing in Crocker case

By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elwyn Crocker Sr, Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberly Wright are all facing the death penalty. The three are accused of killing Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr.

Two doctors were expected to testify during a pretrial motion hearing Thursday, as all three defendants were in court but defense attorneys argued against it so that didn’t happen.

We were supposed to, first, hear from an anthropologist. Then a medical examiner who worked for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the time of the arrests named Dr. Edmund Donohue. That was supposed to happen over Zoom.

The defense wanted to probe whether the doctors’ evidence is relevant to the case.

A lawyer for Crocker voiced concern that the witnesses weren’t there in person. She asked the judge to have two weeks to talk with lawyers for the other defendants if they are all ok with witnesses appearing via video instead of in person.

“About whether or not Dr. Donohue and the role in which he played in this case and the role in which he would play in as a witness in this case is one in which we need to be able to have him present here in court,” attorney Jerilyn Bell said.

Judge F. Gates Peed gave them two weeks to come up with a response.

Those doctors are expected to testify during the second week in September. It’s not clear if they will be in-person.

