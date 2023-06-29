First Lady Jill Biden to attend Marine recruit graduation at Parris Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The First Lady of the United States will be at the graduation ceremony this Friday on Parris Island.

According to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, First Lady Jill Biden will be the parade reviewing official at Friday’s ceremony. Her visit also corresponds with the 50th anniversary of the nation’s All-Volunteer Force.

WTOC will have coverage of the First Lady’s visit to Parris Island and the Lowcountry.

