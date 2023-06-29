Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

First Lady Jill Biden to attend Marine recruit graduation at Parris Island

(wabi)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The First Lady of the United States will be at the graduation ceremony this Friday on Parris Island.

According to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, First Lady Jill Biden will be the parade reviewing official at Friday’s ceremony. Her visit also corresponds with the 50th anniversary of the nation’s All-Volunteer Force.

WTOC will have coverage of the First Lady’s visit to Parris Island and the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co.
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co. after residents expressed concern over criminal activity, according to police
Mallory Beach
Judge to make decision this week if attorneys representing Beach family will be removed
Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
Plan to demolition buildings near Forsyth Park denied by Historic Preservation Commission
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

*
Tips to avoid home break-ins while traveling
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Extra law enforcement coming to Tybee Island for July 4th, unpermitted event crowds