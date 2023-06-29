Health clinic opens for City of Statesboro employees

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Statesboro workers now have a quick option for healthcare.

It’s right next door to city hall on East Main Street.

For more than 300 city workers, this clinic means they can get seen, get treated, and get back to work.

City of Statesboro spent roughly $300,000 to convert old storage space into a health clinic and offices. They’ve contracted with Everside Health for a Nurse Practicioner and staff.

City leaders say it reduces employee down time.

“If these employees are not at work, these jobs - which are essential - are not being done,” said H.R. director Demetrius Bynes.

He says they can treat employee illness but also work with them nagging injuries and ways to prevent them longterm.

“Having providers in-house allows us to be proactive in the treatment of their health conditions.”

Bynes says feedback has been good since they opened earlier this month.

Employees can come here during normal business hours three days per week.

