Hottest weekend of the year ahead of us!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out dry with temperatures near 70 degrees at daybreak.

We’ll warm near 90 degrees by lunchtime with highs in the mid 90s!

We’ll remain dry and hot through the end of the week with highs still in the mid 90s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days as heat index values are expected to surpass 105 degrees during the afternoons. A Heat Index Advisory will he possible this weekend!

Be safe if you have outdoor or any beach plans. Heat index values will still be in the 90s after sunset.

Rain chances remain slight this weekend, increasing a bit Sunday heading into the middle of next week. No reason to cancel any weekend plans at this time.  Highs will remain in the mid 90s during this time.

Tropical Update:

There is an area of low pressure near Bermuda with just a low-end chance of developing over the next week as it progresses north. We will not feel any impacts, enjoy this quiet time!

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

