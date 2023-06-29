‘Insulin should not be expensive:’ Sen. Warnock discusses cost of insulin with medical leaders in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Raphael Warnock met with hospital leaders in Savannah Thursday to discuss ways to increase access to insulin - a medication used for treating diabetes.

It follows a bill he recently introduced that would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs.

The senator meeting with doctors and insulin-user at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital during a roundtable discussion.

The visit comes as both Senator Warnock and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act which would cap insulin costs $35 a month, whether you have insurance or not.

“Insulin should not be expensive. The fact that it is expensive, for so many is indicative of the way Washington, too often, responds to the powerful and well-connected, instead of the ordinary people,” said Sen. Warnock.

The bill would also create a program that pays back some pharmacies and healthcare groups that provide uninsured people a monthly insulin dosage.

It comes as the American Diabetes Association says the price of the four most popular types of insulin have tripled over the past decade.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says more than 12% of people in the Peach State have a diabetes diagnosis.

During the roundtable, medical experts explaining cost is only a piece of the puzzle.

”The main focus is the cost of medication, and then the education piece can save so much cost as well. We have a lot of patients that when they’re handling their insulin, they may not know how the food piece ties into, they may have complications from the medication itself,” said Chloe Paddison-Eddleman with RD/Diabetes management.

Senator Warnock also toured the hospital’s treatment facilities saying he’s confident the legislation will get passed.

“Insulin is not a partisan issue, it’s a healthcare issue. There are some 20 states that now cap the cost of insulin, blue states and red states. And I’m hopeful that we could come together and get this done at the federal level,” said Sen. Warnock.

The legislation comes as several insulin manufacturers have also announced they will lower the price of some popular insulin products.

