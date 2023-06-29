Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A failure to sell has turned into new life for the only business that rents jet skis and kayaks on Tybee Island.

Instead of getting up and ready for another day of running Tybee Jet Ski and Water Sports, Freddie Barber could’ve been packing up his things and heading out Thursday.

But because the company that was going to buy the property pulled out, Barber is able to keep his doors open. It’s a huge relief for Barber, who’s been running the business since 2009.

He said that after people started to catch wind that he was in jeopardy of closing, he had customers from all across the region reaching out to him and even stopping him in public, asking what they could do.

The future of the property is still uncertain, as it’s still up for sale, but right now, Barber is in business, and he says that he’s been stunned to see how much the community cared when it was looking like he might have to shut his doors.

“The community support was great, especially Tybee. The locals on Tybee were amazing. Even some competitors on the other side, other businesses, the y’all reached out and asked how they could help. It just was amazing. I never saw anything like that, never thought that would happen, but I’m glad that it did. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart, me and my staff, for their support,” Barber said.

There are still some cats that live on the same property that Barber’s business is on, though since our last story, one of them was adopted.

Barber said that there are three left that belonged to the Mike and Iris Scarborough, who owned the property before they passed away and that they are still in need of homes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.