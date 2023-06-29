One killed in boating incident in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died after a boating incident in Liberty County on Jones Creek.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a man operating the boat hit his head while going under a cement bridge. Two of his children were on the boat: a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old.

DNR said the 16-year-old was able to drive the boat to the closest dock to get help.

CPR was performed on the man but did not survive.

The name of the victim is not being released yet.

