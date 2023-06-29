Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Mallory Beach
Judge to make decision this week if attorneys representing Beach family will be removed
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co.
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co. after residents expressed concern over criminal activity, according to police
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

Latest News

FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news conference in Washington, May 16,...
Ex-Roman Catholic cardinal, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says
'I can't believe that happened to me': Paddleboarder chased by hammerhead shark
First Lady Jill Biden landing in the South Carolina Lowcountry ahead of her visit to Parris...
First Lady Jill Biden to attend Marine recruit graduation at Parris Island
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
5-foot alligator sneaks into home through doggie door
Pre-trial motions presented at hearing before Crocker case goes to trial