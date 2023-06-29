Sen. Warnock tours Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport facilities ahead of busy travel weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Raphael Warnock touring key projects at Savannah’s airport including new cargo space, an expanded TSA checkpoint, and a drainage improvement project.

The visit follows an announcement earlier this year that millions of federal dollars would go to four Georgia airports, including Savannah’s, for infrastructure upgrades.

The senator says these projects will help avoid widespread travel meltdown like the one from last holiday season.

“That is totally unacceptable. We’ve got to do everything we can to increase capacity of infrastructure so that we both enhance the experience of consumers and ensure safety,” Sen. Warnock.

Senator Warnock also promoted his AIRWAYS Act which he says will expand educational opportunities and boost diversity in aviation jobs to fix staffing shortages.

“There are incredible opportunities in the aviation space, but what I’ve seen is that a lot of our young people, too many of our young people, don’t have a direct path to getting there. We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that kids, regardless of their zip code, have access to these incredible opportunities in the aviation sector,” said Sen. Warnock.

The senator’s visit comes as many airports across the country have been thrust into chaos in recent days leading up to Independence Day weekend.

At Savannah’s airport, leaders here are preparing for some of their busiest days of the year.

Over the next week, officials expect to handle more than 110,000 passengers...a 5% increase from last year.

“It’s going to be congested from the parking through to the gate. I think it’s going to be fine, just come with patience and make sure you get here early,” said Lori Lynah, the marketing director at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Airport officials always remind you to arrive two hours ahead of your flight but note that they have been able to avoid the travel mess some other airports have experienced this week.

As for Senator Warnock’s visit, he says Georgia continues to be a key player in the aviation industry.

