Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Sen. Warnock tours Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport facilities ahead of busy travel weekend

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Raphael Warnock touring key projects at Savannah’s airport including new cargo space, an expanded TSA checkpoint, and a drainage improvement project.

The visit follows an announcement earlier this year that millions of federal dollars would go to four Georgia airports, including Savannah’s, for infrastructure upgrades.

The senator says these projects will help avoid widespread travel meltdown like the one from last holiday season.

“That is totally unacceptable. We’ve got to do everything we can to increase capacity of infrastructure so that we both enhance the experience of consumers and ensure safety,” Sen. Warnock.

Senator Warnock also promoted his AIRWAYS Act which he says will expand educational opportunities and boost diversity in aviation jobs to fix staffing shortages.

“There are incredible opportunities in the aviation space, but what I’ve seen is that a lot of our young people, too many of our young people, don’t have a direct path to getting there. We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that kids, regardless of their zip code, have access to these incredible opportunities in the aviation sector,” said Sen. Warnock.

The senator’s visit comes as many airports across the country have been thrust into chaos in recent days leading up to Independence Day weekend.

At Savannah’s airport, leaders here are preparing for some of their busiest days of the year.

Over the next week, officials expect to handle more than 110,000 passengers...a 5% increase from last year.

“It’s going to be congested from the parking through to the gate. I think it’s going to be fine, just come with patience and make sure you get here early,” said Lori Lynah, the marketing director at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Airport officials always remind you to arrive two hours ahead of your flight but note that they have been able to avoid the travel mess some other airports have experienced this week.

As for Senator Warnock’s visit, he says Georgia continues to be a key player in the aviation industry.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Mallory Beach
Judge to make decision this week if attorneys representing Beach family will be removed
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co.
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co. after residents expressed concern over criminal activity, according to police
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden landing in the South Carolina Lowcountry ahead of her visit to Parris...
First Lady Jill Biden to attend Marine recruit graduation at Parris Island
Pre-trial motions presented at hearing before Crocker case goes to trial
Tips to avoid home break-ins while traveling
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Doctors don’t testify at pre-trial hearing in Crocker case