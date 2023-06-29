Sky Cams
Summer Concert Series happening in Statesboro(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Coach Erk Russell famously said “the weekends begin on Thursdays” in Statesboro, Georgia.

That’s especially true this summer as the city hosts four live concerts as a way to showcase downtown.

They kicked off the series earlier this month with The Tams! They estimate the crowd somewhere around 1,500 people.

City leaders say it’s a chance to have fun but also show people the weekday side of downtown with businesses and shops that might usually be closed on Saturdays. They closed this section of East Main around noon to get ready for the fun.

“The food vendors open up at 5 p.m. The free concert starts at 6 p.m. So you can come down at 4:30 p.m., bring your chair and set up. Grab something to eat, shop in a few stores downtown and kick it off with some dancing,” said Layne Phillips with the City of Statesboro.

This week’s concert features The Grapevine Band. Next Thursday night features the world famous Swinging Medallions.

Traffic on East Main is closed from the traffic light all the way down to the railroad tracks below city hall... North and South Main remain open.

The concert will last until 8 p.m.

