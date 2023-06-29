Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co.
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co. after residents expressed concern over criminal activity, according to police
Mallory Beach
Judge to make decision this week if attorneys representing Beach family will be removed
Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
Plan to demolition buildings near Forsyth Park denied by Historic Preservation Commission
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

*
Tips to avoid home break-ins while traveling
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Land sale falls through, meaning Tybee business is staying open
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans