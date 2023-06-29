Tips to avoid home break-ins while traveling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department said burglars are targeting the homes of people away on vacation.

But there are things you can do to protect your property.

“A lot of times, it’s just that it wasn’t a precaution of something being locked,” Cpl. Jessica Pepin said.

Cpl. Pepin said thieves see your empty home as an open invitation.

She said with kids out of school and families using the free time to travel, burglaries are more frequent in the summer than at other times of year - even the holidays.

And she said they look for easy targets.

“Nine times out of ten, they’re pulling door handles, somebody, they’re wanting to have that quick crime,” Cpl. Pepin said.

The message from law enforcement is simple: take steps to make your home unattractive to thieves.

Make sure all your doors and windows are locked and set the alarm if you have one.

Pause your mail delivery while you’re away.

Use a timer on lights in a main room or hallway to make it look like someone’s home.

Ask a reliable neighbor to keep an eye out.

And ask Savannah Police for extra patrols while you’re gone. Neighborhood Resource Officers, like Cpl Pepin, can assign beat officers to drive by your home multiple times a day while you’re away on vacation.

