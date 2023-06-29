Sky Cams
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seeing more stolen cars at Port of Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cracking down on shipments of stolen vehicles.

They intercept between 75 and 125 stolen cars at the Port of Savannah every year.

That represents about $6 to $8 million of illegal cargo.

The operation involves the cooperation of multiple Federal agencies who work to track down and prosecute the shippers, as well as state law enforcement and the Georgia Ports Authority.

“We have a really good operation here going on, great relationship with CBP and their Federal partners, and it works very well as we try to get these victims back their stolen items and stop these purchases from fraudulent means, stolen identities, stolen credit cards, or people’s vehicles that have been carjacked or stolen right off their driveways, so it’s a great operation, very successful, and we’re happy to have this relationship with them,” said Donald Wood with Georgia Ports Police.

The agency says some of the stolen cars have forged documents to help get them shipped.

CBP says most stolen cars being shipped overseas are destined for Africa.

