USACE Deputy Chief of Construction earns prestigious Connolly award

Doug Saxon, deputy chief of Construction Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,...
Doug Saxon, deputy chief of Construction Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, is congratulated by Savannah Commander Col. Joseph Geary following an awards ceremony, June 27, where Saxon was honored with the 2023 James B. Connolly Award during the Society of American Military Engineers Annual Program Review. The award is presented annually to a civilian or military engineer for notable contributions in the field of engineering.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Douglas Saxon, deputy chief of Construction Division for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, received the Society of American Military Engineers’ James Connolly Award during the SAME Annual Program Review at the Savannah Riverfront Marriot on Wednesday.

The Connolly Award is presented annually to a civilian or military engineer for notable contributions in the field of engineering.

Saxon, who has served 33 years with the Corps’ Savannah District, was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments as a key team member in the execution of numerous high-profile projects throughout the years, most notably, the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. Other key projects he has worked on include the Fort Stewart Modularity Complex and the 5th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams Complex at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

